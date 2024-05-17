City of Zanesville awarded $6.4 million to transform streetscapes, Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE − Secrest Auditorium and the surrounding downtown area is about to get a makeover thanks to a $6.4 million Appalachian Community Grant to fund Zanesville’s Streetscape Project.

“Our community is committed to making Zanesville The Gateway to Appalachia and adestination for tourism and leisure activities,” said Mayor Don Mason of the project that will see a brand-new outdoor plaza, ADA upgrades, and other improvements to encourage downtown recreation and spur economic development. “I don’t know that we’ve had a Governor in the last 60 years that has recognized, and then put state money to the priority of, Appalachia.”

Secrest Auditorium will undergo significant improvements thanks to the Appalachian Community Program, in which the city of Zanesville was awarded $6.4M through the program's Riverfront funds. This rendering shows what the new exterior and grand lobby entrance will look like.

The Appalachian Community Grant Program was instituted in 2022 by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik in conjunction with the Ohio General Assembly.

The overall program funneled $500 million into Ohio’s 32-county Appalachian region to transform these communities through economic development projects. Competition for the grants was stiff, to the tune of more than $5B in grant requests, according to the Ohio Department of Development office.

“We appreciate that they have recognized Appalachia, which traditionally has high unemployment and lower median income than urban areas,” said Mason. “And that they’ve recognized that they can help boost our economies by fixing up our downtowns and riverfronts.”

Currently, several events in Zanesville are hosted in the parking lot of Secrest Auditorium. The new outdoor plaza will make hosting a more party-like atmosphere with shelter and other amenities, as shown in this rendering. It also will provide extra space for acts who are performing in the auditorium.

The Zanesville Streetscape and Secrest Auditorium project was a recipient of the Appalachian Waterfront Development money under the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

The project will involve streetscape improvements along Third Street, Fourth Street, Seventh Street, Main Street, and Shinnick, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

“Streetscaping is a proven effective method for increasing economic prospects,” according to the news release. “The chosen area currently lacks adequate sidewalks, lighting, and shade tree opportunities, but has multiple private redevelopment opportunities, making it an ideal target for this project.”

Secrest Auditorium is set to undergo a major renovation that will add a new grand lobby and event space, as well as public restrooms, ADA restrooms, an elevator, and escalators.

“As the largest entertainment venue in southeastern Ohio, these upgrades will allow for increased and diversified entertainment offerings, thereby boosting the economic prospects of Downtown Zanesville,” the news release read. “The auditorium currently attracts visitors from throughout the Appalachian Region, and with these improvements, it will serve as an even bigger regional draw to those in surrounding counties and beyond.”

Mason was mayor in the 1980s when they did the first extensive renovation on Secret Auditorium, which was built in the 1940s.“We upgraded the seats, and we did the curtains, and stage lighting, and the chandeliers, and put in the south entrance,” said Mason. “So here we are 40 years later and again it’s time for a few more modern enhancements.”Mason said the future grand lobby will be enhanced so acts can sell merchandise during the shows, as well as adding food and beverages capabilities.“Our goal is to make it nice enough so any act renting or putting on a show can do a preshow event (in the lobby) as a way of extending the experience of the show,” said Mason. “We also believe by making these enhancements it will make it more economic for putting on shows, which will make acts want to come more.”The outdoor plaza that’s to come is also a way to enhance the experience, as well as create a place for events that already host in the auditorium’s parking lot, like the summer concert series.“Our goal is to create more of a plaza atmosphere there on the days we have shows,” said Mason, adding that the garage on Shinnick and Fourth will be renovated into restaurants and other retail to really enhance the area.It’s all part of a plan started in October of 2020 to make Zanesville the official Gateway to Appalachia.“If you’re leaving Columbus and driving east, Muskingum County is the first Appalachian County you drive into,” said Mason. “And the first exit into downtown should create an emotional love of our area. When this is complete, if they pull off the Fifth Street exit, they’re going to see a very vibrant downtown.”Mason said the cheaper cost of entertainment, combined with the DORA (a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area to enhance economic development created in 2021), and all of the park upgrades (including the Canal Trail Path upgrade, make Zanesville an exciting up-and-comer on the tourism front in Ohio.“Our downtown becomes more of a scenic place where you can walk and enjoy the outside,” said Mason of the improvements to the Central City — the term he’s using for downtown Zanesville. “This will become a very vibrant tourism area.”

