City workers skimmed $100k from Milwaukee DPW, spent the money at Potawatomi, court records say

Two former Milwaukee Department of Public Works employees have pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $100,000 from the city and gambling the funds at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, according to court records.

Kelly Whitmore-Behling and Kyle Hepp each pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit theft from a federally funded program and theft from a federally funded program, according to the plea agreement.

The case was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The pair's responsibilities included selling and disposing of Department of Public Works vehicles and equipment that the city no longer needed or was too expensive to repair, with the proceeds going to the city.

But from at least June 2022 through September of that year, they sold city equipment and vehicles to people they knew, including friends, family and acquaintances, for "far less than fair market value," according to court documents.

They often collected cash for the sales and "numerous" times only returned part of it to the city while using fraudulent bills of sale to document the transactions and dividing the remainder between themselves, the documents state.

City records indicate the city collected about $35,350 from buyers with whom they "executed this scheme," while buyers' records and interviews with them indicate payments of about $136,000 for the city equipment and vehicles.

The city estimates the items were worth nearly $400,000.

Whitmore-Behling was hired into a permanent position at the city in 2014 and was most recently employed as a program assistant. Hepp was hired in 2021 as the fleet acquisition manager.

Both resigned in lieu of discharge in December 2022, according to the city's Department of Employee Relations.

Their attorneys did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Department of Public Works spokesperson Tiffany Shepherd in an email said the department could not talk about the case but had reported the matter to law enforcement and is working "vigilantly to prevent theft and protect taxpayer dollars."

The charges were first reported by Urban Milwaukee.

The 18-page plea agreement lays out a scheme in which Hepp would collect cash for department vehicles and equipment, then convert part of it into money orders that he would give to Whitmore-Behling to give to the city.

Historically, DPW got rid of its old equipment and vehicles by selling them at auction, disposing of them for scrap or selling them internally to DPW employees. However, starting around June 2022 a large portion of those sales were directed to an individual identified as R.G., who would then resell the items at a "significant profit," court records state.

In one case, records Whitmore-Behling maintained showed that R.G. bought a backhoe for $2,000. R.G. then sold it to someone else for $26,500, the records state. The city estimated it was worth $35,000.

R.G. bought at least 74 items from DPW through September 2022, with the city collecting about $35,100 for them mostly through money orders. The city estimated it could have received about $315,850 for the items using an auction house or commercial recycling or scrap service, according to court records.

More than once, the pair removed "large volumes" of DPW property from city facilities on the weekend, court records state. This included one instance on Aug. 20, 2022, when surveillance video showed them removing pallets of materials, six pieces of welding equipment and a new replacement fuel tank from a secure stockroom to be driven away by R.G.

While the materials' value was estimated by the city at $53,000, sales records Whitmore-Behling kept do not show any of these purchases, and the city's bills of sale show just a $150 purchase of three welders by R.G. on that date.

Federal court records do not show any sentencing dates. The pleas agreement doesn't state whether prosecutors have pursued action against R.G.

Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the first count and 10 years on the second. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and a maximum term of supervised release of three years.

The plea agreement also says the defendants agree to pay together $357,511 in restitution to the city.

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee workers took $100k in equipment sale scheme, court records say