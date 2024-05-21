City of Wichita facilities closing for Memorial Day

Stephanie Nutt
·1 min read

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours during Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday, May 25

City of Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, May 25, include:

  • CityArts

  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Kansas families can get into 220 attractions for free this summer

Sunday, May 26

City of Wichita facilities closed on Sunday, May 26, include:

  • Wichita Public Library locations

  • CityArts

  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Monday, May 27

City of Wichita facilities closed on Monday, May 26, include:

  • City Hall

  • Neighborhood resource centers

  • Transit administrative offices

  • Wichita Public Library locations

  • Park administrative offices & Recreation centers

  • CityArts

  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum

  • Cowtown

  • Wichita Art Museum

  • Great Plains Nature Center

  • Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill

  • Environmental Health office

  • The WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, May 27.

City of Wichita facilities with special hours on Monday, May 26, include:

  • Wichita Public Pools, which will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

  • O.J. Watson Park, which has rides closing at 5 p.m. and the park closing at 6 p.m.

  • Wichita Public Golf Courses, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, and Botanica will be open regular hours

All library locations are closed Sundays from Memorial Day-Labor Day, except for the Advanced Learning Library, which remains open 1-5 p.m. Sundays all year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.