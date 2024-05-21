City of Wichita facilities closing for Memorial Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours during Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday, May 25
City of Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, May 25, include:
CityArts
Mid-American All-Indian Museum
Sunday, May 26
City of Wichita facilities closed on Sunday, May 26, include:
Wichita Public Library locations
CityArts
Mid-American All-Indian Museum
Monday, May 27
City of Wichita facilities closed on Monday, May 26, include:
City Hall
Neighborhood resource centers
Transit administrative offices
Wichita Public Library locations
Park administrative offices & Recreation centers
CityArts
Mid-American All-Indian Museum
Cowtown
Wichita Art Museum
Great Plains Nature Center
Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill
Environmental Health office
The WATER Center
There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, May 27.
City of Wichita facilities with special hours on Monday, May 26, include:
Wichita Public Pools, which will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.
O.J. Watson Park, which has rides closing at 5 p.m. and the park closing at 6 p.m.
Wichita Public Golf Courses, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, and Botanica will be open regular hours
All library locations are closed Sundays from Memorial Day-Labor Day, except for the Advanced Learning Library, which remains open 1-5 p.m. Sundays all year.
