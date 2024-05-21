City of Wichita facilities closing for Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several City of Wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours during Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday, May 25

City of Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, May 25, include:

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Kansas families can get into 220 attractions for free this summer

Sunday, May 26

City of Wichita facilities closed on Sunday, May 26, include:

Wichita Public Library locations

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Monday, May 27

City of Wichita facilities closed on Monday, May 26, include:

City Hall

Neighborhood resource centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Public Library locations

Park administrative offices & Recreation centers

CityArts

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

Cowtown

Wichita Art Museum

Great Plains Nature Center

Animal Shelter, Brooks Landfill

Environmental Health office

The WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, May 27.

City of Wichita facilities with special hours on Monday, May 26, include:

Wichita Public Pools, which will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

O.J. Watson Park, which has rides closing at 5 p.m. and the park closing at 6 p.m.

Wichita Public Golf Courses, Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, and Botanica will be open regular hours

All library locations are closed Sundays from Memorial Day-Labor Day, except for the Advanced Learning Library, which remains open 1-5 p.m. Sundays all year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.