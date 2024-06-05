City water rates to increase July 1

Jun. 5—CUMBERLAND — The mayor and City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will increase water rates effective July 1.

The law sets the minimum charge for city residential and industrial meter customers at $6.77 per month per equivalent dwelling unit up to 100 cubic feet of use.

The minimum charge for residential and industrial meter customers outside the city was set at $10.18 per EDU up to 100 cubic feet.

"There shall be no flat rate customers," the ordinance states.

Fees for any customer without a meter will be estimated and "charged double the rates," it states.

All water customers outside the city must have meters, and it will be illegal for the water department to serve them on a flat rate basis, the ordinance states.

The council also approved a nearly $14 million annual expenditure appropriation for the fiscal year 2025 water fund.

Water cost increases have been discussed in recent city budget meetings.

Last month, a revised fiscal 2025 proposed budget included a 20% water rate increase for Cumberland residents, which means the average customer will pay roughly $4 more per month.

In other city news, the council:

—Met privately Tuesday to discuss the evaluation of an appointed official.

—Authorized Annette Riggleman to the Human Relations Commission, Debrah Mullan, Jarrel Daniel, Reuben Lease, Ruth Brantner, and Gregory Powell to the Parks and Recreation Board, and Dawn Custer and Gary Mallow to the Shade Tree Commission.

—Accepted a maximum $342,070.80 bid from Belt Paving, Inc. to provide mill, patch, and paving work on New Hampshire and Massachusetts avenues, and Gleason and Church streets.

—Accepted a maximum $382,500 proposal from Gwin, Dobson & Foreman for the final design of the Evitts Creek Phase IV Interceptor Sewer to Pump Station Contract for site survey, engineering design, permitting and preparation of construction bidding documents.

