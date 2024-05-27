City Watch issued for woman who left child at hospital, loved ones concerned about her safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued a City Watch for a woman who dropped off her seven-year-old son at Methodist University Hospital and was seen leaving in an Uber.

MPD said officers also spoke to Shantrell Bush Steele, 30, over the phone, but Steele hung up because she thought they were asking too many questions.

Police said they were called to Methodist at around 11 p.m. Thursday by Steele’s mother, who said her daughter had left her son at the hospital for her to watch. She said her daughter did not suffer from any mental illnesses.

According to police, Steele was recently involved in a domestic incident with her husband.

A family friend, who did not want to be identified, said Steele also has a teenage daughter. She said Steele has never left her children before and she is worried about her safety.

“She has always contacted her family,” the friend said. “Please help find her. Get the word out.”

Steele was last seen wearing a bonnet on her head, a black shirt with writing on it, multi-colored leggings, and white slip-on shoes.

If you have seen her, call the Missing Persons Bureau at (901)636-4479 or (901)545-COPS.

