City Watch issued for missing 85-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for 85-year-old, Ella Mae Martin.

The City Watch was issued at 9 a.m. and her last known location was 3001 Signal Street, Memphis, Tennessee.

The victim was last seen in her dark blue 2022 Toyota Camry and was driving around the city, but was unable to provide her location to the complainant.

Martin has been described as a Black woman with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see this woman, MPD asks that you contact 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.