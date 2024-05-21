City Watch issued for 3-year-old boy last seen in Frayser

UPDATE: MPD says the City Watch has been canceled; the child has been located safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a three-year-old boy who went missing from a Frayser neighborhood Monday night.

Residents last saw King Williams in the 1800 block of Driftwood Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

He is described as being 3’0 tall and weighing 90 pounds.

MPD says he has black locs. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a snake on the front, light blue jeans, and gray Nike shoes.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

If you see King Williams, call the Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.