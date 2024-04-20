City Watch in effect for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch is in effect for missing 25-year-old man, Melvin Pearson, police say.

According to the Emergency Communications Bureau, Pearson was last seen on Saturday at 11:22 a.m. in the 800 block of Mohawk Street. He’d arrived home in a rage. He then told his mother that he wanted to kill himself or the police would have to kill him.

Officials say Pearson reportedly has mental conditions, however, it is unknown when he last took his medication.

He left the scene as a passenger of a Nissan car driven by an unknown woman. The car was either gray or white in color and the model is unknown.

Officers ask that if you have seen Pearson, you call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or the Missing Person Bureau at 901-636-4479.

