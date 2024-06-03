City of Washington police looking for bank robbery suspect

The City of Washington Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a local bank.

The robbery happened on Monday, police said.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call 724-233-4226 or message their Facebook page.

