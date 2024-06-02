City of Washington is fixing one of its most dangerous intersections. Here's what we know

Heavy equipment works near the intersection of Nofsinger Road and Route 24 as part of a reconstruction project on the dangerous intersection.

Armed with $7 million in state and federal grant money, the City of Washington is working to improve public safety by realigning one of its most hazardous intersections at Nofsinger Road and Illinois Route 24.

With construction underway on the intersection, here is what we know about the project:

Why does Nofsinger Road need fixed?

Nofsinger Road where it joins Boyd Parkway — or Illinois Route 24 — has historically been one of Washington's most dangerous intersections. Between 2013 and 2022, the intersection was the site of 83 reported crashes, according to city engineer Dennis Carr.

“The Nofsinger Road intersection that is being replaced was at an excessive skew,” Carr said. “This skew made it very common for Nofsinger turning traffic to cut through the oncoming traffic’s turn lane to make the turn faster.

"This condition was only made more dangerous when the sunrise or sunset would line up directly above Boyd Parkway, reducing the visibility."

How is the Nofsinger Road project funded?

The city received $4 million in U. S. Department of Transportation funding through U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood's (IL-16) office in late 2022 to realign Nofsinger Road and add traffic signals to the intersection with Illinois Route 24. The city also received $3 million in Highway Safety Improvement funds for the project through the Illinois Department of Transportation. Carr estimated that the project would cost approximately $6.85 million.

When will the Nofsinger Road project finish?

Work planned for this summer includes construction of a new Nofsinger Road/Illinois Route 24 intersection that will be about 200 feet east of the existing one to ensure modern geometric standards are met, and the installation of traffic signals. The new .6-mile road resulting from the construction will connect with Santa Fe Road to the north and Dallas Road to the south. Carr projected that the realignment could be complete by this spring.

The Princeton, Illinois-based company Gensini Excavating was awarded the project last August, and construction and earthwork began last fall. Carr said.

“The new intersection will be better aligned and signalized,” Carr said. “The signalization of the intersection will stop the Boyd Parkway traffic to allow for the Nofsinger left and through movements to not have to shoot the gaps.”

A major reconstruction of the intersection of Nofsinger Road and Route 24 is underway in Washington.

