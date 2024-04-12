City of Washington declares state of emergency due to flooding

The City of Washington has declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding that hit our region.

The mayor declared the state of emergency Friday morning, citing “extraordinary rainfall and weather conditions the residents and general public...are being subjected to potential harm to their person and property.”

The state of emergency will last five days unless extended by city council.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Etna issues evacuation notice due to severe flooding LIVE UPDATES: FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS continue overnight after record rainfall PHOTOS: Flash flooding conditions across western Pennsylvania as storms move through VIDEO: 6 students graduate from Pitt’s dentistry apprenticeship program DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts