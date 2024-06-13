Some city wards saw higher register voter turnout than others

Jun. 12—LEWISTON — The majority of voters in Wards 1, 3 and 5 voted Tuesday in favor of the budget, along with absentee voters.

The majority of voters in Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 voted against it.

Voter turnout varied by ward, with Wards 2 and 7 seeing the highest turnout, and Wards 3 and 5 the lowest.

Wards 1 and 3 have the highest number of registered voters compared to all the others.

Most schoolchildren in Wards 3 and 5 are supposed to attend Robert V. Connors Elementary School and Montello Elementary School, according to school district maps.

Those two schools had the highest rate of Black students, along with the highest rate of English language learning students, 43% at Connors and 44.4% at Montello, compared to other elementary schools in 2022-23, according to Maine Department of Education data.

Farwell Elementary School, where schoolchildren in Wards 4, 5 and 7 are supposed to attend, and Thomas J. McMahon Elementary School, where schoolchildren in Wards 2, 4 and 6 are supposed to attend, had the highest rates of students with disabilities among all elementary schools in the city during the 2022-23 school year, according to Maine Department of Education data.

However, Superintendent Jake Langlais said there are a couple hundred students in the city who are placed in schools outside their neighborhood's designated school.

There were three nonbinding advisory questions on Tuesday's ballot asking voters if they thought the budget was too high, acceptable or too low. The majority, 1,699, thought it was too high, 886 thought it was acceptable and 383 thought it was too low.

