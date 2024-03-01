City to vote on increased parking fees, paid spots on Monday

A handful park parking spots are designated as paid parking at Lido public beach. However, parking spaces along Benjamin Franklin Drive next to Lido Beach are still free.

The Sarasota City Commission will vote on Monday whether to approve a series of parking proposals that would increase late fees, charge for more spots, reduce grace periods and incentivize more of what Parking Division General Manager Broxton Harvey called “turnover” − more motorists coming and going from free spots.

Although Harvey told city commissioners at a January workshop his department cannot break even under current policies, he told the Herald-Tribune the recommendations are not aimed at increasing parking revenue.

The parking division estimates implementing all recommendations would bring in more than $2.2 million in annual revenue.

After public input, the parking division's 14 recommendations before the commission were reduced to 11. The items for commissioners to discuss include:

Making parking garages gateless

Broxton told commissioners that patrons would be charged for these spots via smartphones or pay stations. The parking division says making the parking garages gateless would make it faster for cars to enter and exit, according to a memo.

Increase the citation fees by $10

A time-restricted parking citation is $25; and a back-in violation costs $35. Harvey wants to see each fee increase by $10.

“You cannot have paid parking without enforcement,” Harvey told the City Commission. “The citation increase would go to support the enforcement program.”

Extend paid parking downtown and at St. Armands' Circle until 10 p.m.

The new policy would extend the Monday through Saturday downtown parking grace period by two hours.

“Extending enforcement two hours will assist with parking turnover of vehicles, therefore increasing the available and open spaces for business,” the parking division said in a memo.

Extend parking enforcement to Sundays

Parking would remain free on Sundays, but the city would enforce safety violations. Harvey told the commission that the proposal had “generally no negative feedback.”

Impose a new charge for parking at the Centennial Boat Ramp

"Currently, parking at the boat ramp is complimentary, even though 70% of users are commercial users," according to the agenda item. “Recommended rates are $5 for single vehicles and $10 for vehicles with trailers.”

Appeals fee increase

Those who want to appeal for a parking citation will see a more costly roll of the dice with a proposal to increase the fee from $7.50 to $25. Broxton said the 233% increase is due to the cost of the city hiring a special magistrate for some appeals, at a cost of $125 an hour.

The parking division told commissioners, “customers that win the appeal do not pay citation nor appeals fee.”

80 new, $1-an-hour parking meters along Lido Beach

Sarasota Vice Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch took strong issue with the proposal and argued that the city’s beaches should be accessible to the public. The meters would be on Ben Franklin Drive, parallel to Lido Beach.

“It is one of the last bastions that we have in our community where any family can go and have a free day of outdoor activity that we’re very proud to offer,” Ahearn-Koch said.

The vice mayor also said that encouraging the use of the Bay Runner for those looking to get from downtown to the beach would be inconvenient for families traveling with children and cargo.

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert countered that not every beachgoer fits the stereotype of parents scrambling to haul their cooler and beach chairs while trying to keep their children in line.

Since then, the proposed fee has dropped by 50 cents to $1. A total of 368 spaces at the Lido Beach Pavilion would remain free.

Other proposals include credit card-only payments for on-street, metered parking, with garages still able to take cash; a $1-an-hour charge for use of electric vehicle charging stations; and the reduction of free parking in downtown and St. Armands garages from two hours to one.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Proposed parking changes would increase city revenue