City Tobacco and Beverage bringing bigger store to Portsmouth. Here's plan.

PORTSMOUTH — The owners of an abandoned former gas station off the Route 1 Bypass plan to demolish the structure and replace it with a tobacco and liquor store.

Rigz Enterprises LLC, owners of the property at 822 Route 1 Bypass, plan to replace the former gas station with a new City Tobacco and Beverage store, according to documents filed with the city. They want to move their existing City Tobacco and Beverage store at 806 Route 1 Bypass to the new location, according to their representatives.

“The owner would like to build a larger building (at 822 Route 1 Bypass), and move the City Tobacco store to the larger building,” engineer Alex Ross said in documents filed with the city on behalf of Rigz Enterprises LLC. “The owner has a successful chain of stores in many locations, including Seabrook, Portsmouth, Rochester, Plaistow, and Sanford, Maine.”

The owners of the former Bypass Gas off the Route 1 Bypass in Portsmouth plan to build a new tobacco/liquor store on the same site.

The owner is planning to build a new 6,100-square-foot building at the 822 Route 1 Bypass site, which was formerly home to Bypass Gas.

The owners plan to install a 6-foot-wide sidewalk in front of the new building, Ross said.

More Portsmouth news: What's up with High-Hanover parking garage? Drivers face 'painful' delays

The redevelopment site will include new parking spaces, and a “portion of the existing asphalt driveway will be replaced with landscaping,” Ross said. That means there will be a decrease of impervious surfaces on the property, he added.

The owners also plan to install new storm drainage and catch basin lines to replace the existing old lines, which run under both properties, Ross said.

The existing location for the City Tobacco and Beverage Center on the Route 1 Bypass in Portsmouth

“The end result of all the improvements will be a code-compliant site that will provide an upgrade to the site utilities including storm drainage/water/sewer/gas/electrical, while also improving landscaping, stormwater runoff, parking, and traffic safety,” Ross said.

Rigz Enterprises LLC bought the property in August 2022 for $1.25 million, according to records filed in the city assessor’s department.

The property was most recently assessed by the department at $619,100.

Rigz Enterprises is owned in part by Richard Rigazio, according to city documents.

The city’s Site Review Technical Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss the project at their Tuesday meeting.

The meeting is slated to begin at 2 p.m. and will be held in Conference Room A in City Council chambers.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: City Tobacco and Beverage bringing bigger store to Portsmouth NH