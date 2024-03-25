City is suing Montgomery's Woodley Oaks apartments, site of weekend shooting rampage

An apartment complex that the city is suing for neglecting its tenants was the scene of a Saturday night rampage in which a gunman fired more than 100 bullets, killing one man and injuring three others, a city councilman said.

Quinton Harris, 36, was killed in the weekend shooting at Woodley Oaks. Three other men injuries that were not life threatening, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

City Councilman Oronde Mitchell said he holds the property owners partially responsible for Harris' death. Mitchell said the complex is not well lit and that there is no manager on site at night. There are also no cameras on the property, hindering the investigation, he said.

“I just think once again if those apartment complexes were more interested in lives than profits they would have cameras," Mitchell said.

Montgomery City Councilman Oronde Mitchell discusses blight in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday August 16, 2023.

During the shooting, shots hit two houses and one vehicle on Whispering Pines Drive, the street behind the complex, Mitchell said.

Woodley Oaks is one of three complexes that the city is suing. The complexes are owned by EEG Management, but the city is having trouble finding and serving the out-of-state owners.

More: Previous Coverage Montgomery announces lawsuits against apartment owners after tenants share horror stories

On Saturday, police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 11:45 p.m. Police are not releasing any more information at this time, but they urge anyone with information to report it and call CrimeStoppersat 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the department at 334-625-2831, Coleman said in the email.

“If you’ve seen anything please reach out to CrimeStoppers," Mitchell said.

A call to Woodley Oaks was not immediately returned Thursday.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery shooting happened at complex with a troubling history