City is sued by family of man killed in collision with speeding officer at Minneapolis intersection

The family of a motorist who was killed in a collision with a speeding Minneapolis police squad in the summer of 2021 sued the city Thursday, pointing out that officers in the city have had a long history of causing deadly crashes and that it knew but never disciplined the officer involved for his penchant for reckless pursuits.

The federal civil rights and wrongful death suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota on behalf of the sister and other relatives of 40-year-old Leneal Frazier. Frazier's SUV was hit at the intersection of N. Lyndale and 41st avenues by Brian Cummings when the officer sped through a red light while pursuing a carjacking suspect on July 6, 2021.

The suit asks the court for unspecified monetary damages for Cheryl Frazier, of Minneapolis, in her role as trustee for the family and for an injunction to ensure that the city's police officers no longer engage in similar pursuits.

In response to the suit, a spokesman relayed to the Star Tribune that "the city has no comment at this time."

Cummings, who served for 14 years with the Minneapolis Police Department, was convicted in Hennepin County District Court of criminal vehicular homicide and sentenced in July 2023 to a nine-month term combining time in the workhouse and on electronic home monitoring.

Much of the contentions in the suit were directed at the history of police pursuits in Minneapolis and how they have often led to deadly crashes, and it also argued that Black drivers disproportionately subjected to officers chasing them down.

Cummings initiated the chase after spotting a Kia Sportage with no license plate near W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle that was carjacked three days earlier. James J. Jones-Drain, who fled the scene after the crash, was later charged with with fleeing police and auto theft.

"In at least 15 fatalities caused by an MPD pursuit, 13 of the drivers were Black," including Frazier, the suit read. "These pursuits are also more likely to be initiated in and continued through neighborhoods with a disproportionately high number of Black residents compared to other Minneapolis neighborhoods with predominantly white residents."

The suit also pointed out that Minneapolis police pursuits have ended in crashes roughly 24% of the time since 2021, a far higher proportion than by any other police department in the state, according to state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension data.

The Police Department knew that the practice of its officers, and Cummings in particular, "engaging in dangerous high-speed pursuits had the natural and probable consequence of causing significant injury and/or death of MPD officers," the suit continued. "Despite the proven danger of MPD's proclivity for unnecessary, high-speed pursuits, MPD Chief Brian O'Hara announced in 2023 that he was planning on relaxing the MPD's pursuit policy."

O'Hara did just that 14 months ago, when he loosened the policy to allow officers to chase fleeing suspects involved in certain firearm-related offenses, a change he said was needed to help counter increasing gun violence.

Cummings was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but the the civil action ticked off numerous allegations against him, both on the night of the crash and over the course of his time on the Minneapolis police force:

Cummings was involved in at last 12 instances of high-speed pursuits in 2021, including the one that killed Frazier, and he knew the driver was Black in nine of those chases. His 12 pursuits accounted for 10% of all chases by Minneapolis officers. Cummings was never disciplined for his sometimes dangerous chases.Even though the 3-mile pursuit he initiated before the deadly crash was not deemed an emergency, Cummings disobeyed eight stop signs, and lied to his sergeant and reported he was going 40 mph but actually was traveling more than 80 mph. At one point, he topped 100 mph.He ran a red light at 89 mph when he broadsided Frazier's SUV.Cummings' statements at the scene showed no concern for Frazier. "[Expletive], I just got this car back," the suit contends he said. Cummings approached a dying Frazier still pinned in the wreckage, said nothing to the victim and walked away.

Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the young woman whose cellphone video of George Floyd's death in May 2020 helped convict fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder.