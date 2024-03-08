City streets being paved now through June. Here's what to know.

Work crews from Craig Paving Inc. are set to begin on the FY 24 pavement preservation program. This work includes patching existing pavement, milling and overlaying streets, and crack filling.

Patching and crack filling will take place at various locations around the city of Hagerstown.

The milling and overlay work will be in accordance with the approved street list; the first streets that will be paved are:

South Burhans Boulevard (Wesel Boulevard to Elgin Boulevard)

Elgin Boulevard (Burhans Boulevard to West Washington Street)

Claire Street (Burhans Boulevard to Brewer Avenue)

Brewer Avenue (Claire Street to Center Street)

Ridge Avenue (Wesel Boulevard to Chase Street)

Northern Avenue (eastbound lanes, Pennsylvania Avenue to CSX Railroad)

Watch centers assist residents: Hagerstown Police's Watch Center assists residents, officers on the street

As much as possible, at least one lane of each street will remain open to traffic, and flagging operations will be used to direct traffic through the work zones.

Motorists approaching the work areas will encounter flagmen and other traffic control devices, and should expect temporary delays.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes that avoid the streets where work is being performed.

It is expected that the pavement preservation program will continue through June.

Student of the Week winner: Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's winner

Additional advisories will be announced as the work moves on to other streets on the list.

Emergency vehicles will be able to pass through these work areas, but dispatchers should be aware that traffic congestion and delays are likely.

For more information, contact the city of Hagerstown's Engineering Department at 301-739-8577 ext. 125.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Everything to know as streets being paved now and through June