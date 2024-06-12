City and state officials discuss how lack of housing will impede economic development

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The shortage of housing in Tuscarawas County was the topic of discussion at a recent city council meeting.

Mayor Joel Day reported that he, Service Director Ron McAbier and Code Administrator Josh Mathias attended a recent meeting with local and state government officials to discuss the housing situation. Representatives from the lieutenant governor's office and the Ohio Department of Development called the meeting because of the impact that the Schaeffler Group's new development will have on Dover and the rest of Tuscarawas County.

The company plans to build a plant on a 53-acre site along North Wooster Avenue at the north end of Dover. It will manufacture electric beam axles and electric drivetrain systems to support the hybrid/EV industry and is expected to bring 450 jobs to the area.

Joel Day, Mayor of New Philadelphia.

Day said the lack of affordable housing for workers and families was the main topic of discussion at the meeting.

"The state officials were also told that the high cost of extending water and sewer lines to developments and the lack of broadband coverage in the county continue to be impediments to the area's growth," Day said.

Tuscarawas County's manufacturing base is growing, but companies are pulling workers from five neighboring counties, he said. "Those people are driving here, but they're not living here. We want them to live here."

False impression about Tuscarawas County

Day said another thing working against this area is that Tuscarawas County is in Appalachia. "There's that false impression that we're sort of backward here, but we're not. I'm telling people that this county is growing up because of all the manufacturing that is coming here, all the other things that are being developed here. It's our time.

"The state of Ohio has done a great job of creating jobs and economic development in this state and this county, but the downside of that is, there's not enough housing here to sustain that economic growth. You need people to stay here to sustain economic growth."

In addition to Schaeffler, Altor Solutions (formerly Plymouth Foam) is building a new $18 million manufacturing plant and Vienna Beef, Ltd., manufacturer of the classic Chicago-style hot dog, is moving to the area. That project will create 51 full-time positions and generating more than $2.7 million in new annual payroll. Both plants will be located in the Newcomerstown Industrial Park.

No solutions to the housing issue were presented during the meeting.

Also, during the council meeting:

Day reported Mathias and the police department have teamed up to identify and cite the owners of junk vehicles as defined in the city's codified ordinances. The vehicles will be towed if necessary. The mayor said he has been told by Mathias that complaints about junk vehicles in New Philadelphia have increased over the past several months.

McAbier reported paving in the city has started on Second Street SE. It will be paved from Commercial Avenue to Colonial Avenue. Other paving includes Grant Street from Tuscarawas Avenue to 11th Street and Kelly Street from Ray Avenue to the dead end.

The service director also reported the city will be working with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to remove a low-head dam on the Tuscarawas River near Mill Avenue. Removal of the dam would improve water quality and recreation on the river. The project will cost $3.4 million, and grants are available to pay 100% of the cost, he said.

