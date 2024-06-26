City-state historic board to meet Wednesday on fate of Don Gaspar casitas

Jun. 25—Representatives from the city of Santa Fe and the state of New Mexico will meet Wednesday to determine the fate of four casitas on Don Gaspar Avenue, which the state wants to demolish to make way for a large state government office building adjacent to the Roundhouse.

This is the first time the process for the creation of the State-Local Government Historic Review Board has been used, the provisions of which were added into the Historic District and Landmark Act in 2009 by the Legislature.

"This is the maiden voyage for this statute, so there are things we're kind of figuring out on the fly," said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, who will chair the board.

Wirth said the law, sponsored by former House Speaker Ben Lujan, was informed by the process of designing the State Capitol Parking Complex on Galisteo Street in 2007, which Wirth said after meeting with members of the historic preservation community was redesigned from a "four-story, mall-like parking structure" to what exists now.

"That was really the genesis of the statute after that process was so successful," he said.

Some members of Santa Fe's historic preservation community have raised concerns about how willing the state truly is to participate in a collaborative process this time around, particularly due to the appointment of a state employee to one of the spots intended for a member of the public.

Anna Silva was appointed to serve as the General Services Department's representative on the board. The department is the state agency which made the demolition requests, and it is being represented by development management firm JenkinsGavin.

Silva is currently deputy secretary for the General Services Department and director for its facilities management division, which oversees all the state's construction, leases and real property.

The department initially requested approval from the city's Historic District Review Board to demolish six buildings to make space for a new 200,000-square-foot building which would house state government employees and a multilevel underground parking structure.

In March, the city's Historic Districts Review Board approved requests to demolish a state office building and a motor pool and garage building on South Capitol Street to make way for the building but denied requests to demolish four casitas on Don Gaspar Avenue.

The demolition requests had sparked backlash from members of Santa Fe's historic preservation community, who said the buildings should be preserved, as well as concerns about how such a large building would impact vehicle traffic into the area around the Roundhouse.

Proponents say the new building is necessary to accommodate the Legislature and the state's elected officials, who are currently scattered throughout the city.

"We're got a huge space crunch that we're experiencing," Wirth said.

A representative from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. In a text message, Mayor Alan Webber wrote it was "good to see that the process is being followed" but did not weigh in on the outcome he hoped to see, saying it was in the hands of the board.

The procedure for appointing the members of the eight-person board are strictly outlined in the statute:

* One member appointed by the Capitol Buildings Planning Commission: Wirth, who will chair the board and will only vote in the case of a tie.

* One member appointed by the Cultural Properties Review Committee: Francisco Uviña, an assistant professor of architecture at the University of New Mexico.

* The state historic preservation officer or a designee of the officer: Michelle Ensey, the interim state historic preservation officer.

* One member appointed by the agency that reviews projects within the area zoned as an historic district: Jennifer Biedscheid, a member of Santa Fe's Historic District Review Board.

* One member appointed by the agency or entity of the municipality or county that is concerned with historic preservation: John Eddy, a member of the Old Santa Fe Association's board of directors.

The final three members are members of the public who have "a demonstrated interest in historic preservation," one of whom is appointed by the secretary of General Services, one by the local entity's governing body and one appointed by the two other public members.

The general services department appointed Silva, the Santa Fe City Council appointed Historic District Review Board Chair Cecilia Rios and the third member is Bonifacio Armijo, a former Historic District Review Board member and president of construction company Building Adventures Unlimited.

In an interview Tuesday, Silva said if the new building is approved she would not work directly on the project but that one of her employees would be a project manager for the building.

Santa Fe Assistant Planning and Land Use Director Heather Lamboy said City Attorney Erin McSherry raised questions with a representative of the General Services Department about whether Silva was an appropriate representative and received significant pushback.

"They were adamant about appointing her," she said.

Silva said her appointment to the board was approved by attorneys of both parties.

"It was determined by both the city attorney and the [General Services Department] attorney there were no conflicts and I was appropriately placed," she said.

Lamboy said city officials asked Silva if she had an interest in historic preservation as required by the statute. Lamboy said she pointed to a project she had worked on in Truth or Consequences but outside of her work "she had none."

At her day job "I live, breath and sleep historic buildings," Silva said. She has not worked on historic preservation outside of her current role.

"I've never had the experience to do it before, so I feel very fortunate to be able to do it now," she said.

Old Santa Fe Association Executive Director Adam Fulton Johnson said he had a meeting with Wirth and Silva about the project where he said she treated it as a done deal.

"She told me that the casitas are going to be demolished," he recalled.

Johnson said he's concerned Silva's appointment by the General Services Department "makes it seem like they don't have a willingness to negotiate."

"The Old Santa Fe Association has not opposed this without consideration of other design options," he said. "It's not just saying no to say no. We believe there are design alternatives that would provide ample opportunities for office space while also preserving the last remaining fabric of this historic neighborhood."

Silva said she was surprised by that concern.

"I want to make sure this is a collaborative process," she said. "Everything I have done has been fully transparent."

Wirth declined to comment on Silva's appointment since he said he may have to vote on the matter if it is raised as an objection at the meeting.

Whether the board takes a final vote Wednesday is "to be determined," he said.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roundhouse and will include an overview of the process from Legislative Council Services Director Raúl E. Burciaga, a presentation from Lamboy and Rios on behalf of the city and a presentation on behalf of the General Services Department from Jennifer Jenkins of JenkinsGavin. There will also be an opportunity for in-person and virtual public comment.