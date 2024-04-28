City of St. George officials to discuss Louisiana Supreme Court ruling

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials with the incorporation of the city of St. George are holding a press conference on Monday, April 29.

After the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed the smaller court’s decision on Friday, April 26, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the incorporation.

The St. George Transition District announced the press conference will be held at the St. George Fire Department Headquarters, 14100 Airline Highway, at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the ruling and next steps.

In a release from J. Andrew Murrell, representing the incorporators, the Louisiana Supreme Court stated, “The people will decide what is in their best interest and govern accordingly. That is consistent with our constitutionally described purpose of government. Self-determination allows a community to protect, promote, and prioritize what is uniquely important to them. It should be favored. This factor favors incorporation.”

Baton Rouge Police identify victim in overnight Saturday shooting

Residents have worked to incorporate the city of St. George since 2018.

On Oct. 19, 2019, 54% of citizens voted in favor of incorporation.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.