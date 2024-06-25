The City of St. Augustine will discuss King Street Improvement Project at public meeting

City of St. Augustine's King Street Improvement Project

The City of St. Augustine will host a public discussion on the King Street Improvement Project on Thursday, June 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Engineering consultants Hanson Professional Services, Inc. and Marquis Latimer + Halback, Inc., will review design plans for building a streetscape into the heart of America’s oldest city.

Touted as “The Best Mile in Florida," the streetscape is slated to travel from Malaga Street to Charlotte Street. Livability, history and beauty are factors being considered within designs that tout improved pedestrian and cyclist experiences along with smoother and improved traffic flows.

Plans are categorized by Malaga - plan A and Plan B; Central Section plans A and B; The Plaza Section Cathedral Place - One Lane and the Plaza Section Cathedral Place - Two Lane.

The two designs include Concept A: inserting a brick center turn lane with mid-block pedestrian crossings between intersections (businesses and residences will remain accessible through access patterns that shift the traffic lanes north); and Concept B: incorporating a transit-lane only for circulators, buses, carriages, trolleys, and trains.

According to a recent press release, Concept A has received more consistent support.

Both plans will enhance and expand the sidewalks; add pedestrian and vehicular scale lighting at intersections; and build mid-block crossings. Cabbage Palms (the Florida state tree) will be added to provide shade. Plans also include upgrading the area's street drainage systems and adding sharrows — road markings consisting of two inverted V-shapes above a bicycle — to guide cyclists sharing the road with motor vehicles.

Plans will also streamline improvements for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists at the Plaza de la Constitución (the plaza) and Cathedral Place.

More information is available at https://www.mlhhub.com/. To submit public comment, visit https://www.mlhhub.com/engage.

Submissions also can be sent to Reuben Franklin, the city’s assistant manager, at rfranklin@citystaug.com. The postal address is City Hall, Attn: Reuben Franklin, 75 King St., St. Augustine, FL 32084.

