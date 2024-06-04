City would spend $1.47 million on parking lots and drainage upkeep on top of stadium work

Lot J, shown in a 2020 file photo, would be milled and resurfaced as part of a stadium development agreement between the city and the Jaguars.

The city would pay about $1.47 million to resurface two parking lots and remove silt from a large drainage pipe as part of a proposed stadium renovation agreement with those expenses being on top of $775 million from the city for work on the stadium itself.

City spokesman Phillip Perry said the work on the city-owned parking lots and the city-maintained drainage pipe would need to be done regardless of the stadium renovation. He said the parking lots and drainage pipe would not need to be done again for about 15 years.

The stadium development agreement contains a provision for "public infrastructure improvements" that says the city will "work in good faith" to mill and resurface all parking lots on the stadium site and also remove silt from stormwater pipes beneath the stadium site.

"The parking lots and silting are the only nearby infrastructure projects that are outside the stadium renovation agreement," Perry said. "They are the city's responsibility regardless since we own the parking lots by the stadium and the arena."

The cost of milling and resurfacing Lot J will be an estimated $933,000 and Lot D will have a $453,000 cost. The estimated expense of cleaning 1,500 feet of drainage pipe along the south side of the stadium and across the top portion of Lot J will be $81,000, Perry said. That pipe measures 5 feet to 7 feet wide in different sections.

The proposed agreement negotiated by Mayor Donna Deegan and the Jaguars would require the city to pay $775 million of the $1.4 billion of work on the city-owned stadium. Jaguars team owner Shad Khan would be responsible for the rest and also cost overruns. The team would agree to a 30-year lease extension to keep playing at the overhauled stadium that would have a covering and a number of other amenities upgrading the fan experience.

City Council starts review with marathon workshop Wednesday

City Council will begin its review of the proposed stadium deal and accompanying agreements when it meets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in a workshop in council chambers at Jacksonville City Hall.

Council will hear presentations on the financial aspects of the stadium deal, the team guaranty, and the non-relocation agreement.

FAQ: Everything to know about the mayor's proposed 'Stadium of the Future' deal with the Jaguars

New draft agreements: Terms show closer look at non-relocation clauses, cost of stadium renovations

Jaguars President Mark Lamping, city lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, City Council Auditor Kim Taylor, and City Council's outside adviser Michael Huyghue will make presentations and field questions from council members. The council will take public comments at the end of the workshop.

City Council President Ron Salem has said he would like council to vote on the stadium agreement by its June 25 meeting. Deegan has not yet filed legislation with council so council would have to declare a legislative emergency to take up stadium legislation on that fast-track time frame. A two-thirds super-majority of City Council have to agree to declare an emergency.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville stadium agreement with Jaguars would repave parking lots