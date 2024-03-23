City sources: Lansing apartment rents out red tagged unit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Regardless of multiple code violation, a Lansing apartment complex rented out a unit not safe to live in, according to city sources.

Autumn Ridge Apartments has been in multiple court battles with the City of Lansing regarding code compliance issues.

City sources said that in the last month, one person was found to have been moved into a red tagged unit.

Code enforcement officers leave the colored tag when a structure is deemed unsafe to live in.

The incident coincides with complaints some residents shared with 6 News from claims of people “squatting” in apartments to new neighbors moving into tagged units.

Brent Beard has called Autumn Ridge home for nearly 3 years. He said he likes the community and for the most part, feels comfortable in his portion of the neighborhood. But he is calling it quits when his lease is up this spring.

“We feel like it’s safe for our daughter. There would be no issues continuing to live here if it wasn’t for the way how management treats it,” said Beard.

He said one issue happened last spring where a break-in took place at a neighboring vacant unit.

“Looking in through the back window, I could see that the walls had been smashed. there was a catalytic convert in the kitchen. there was a sofa that was just entirely shredded. somebody had clearly been in there. After notifying the apartments, they did do a wellness check and went in there and found out there were squatters living in there,” said Beard.

Another resident who asked that we not share her name, said units next door and in nearby buildings currently has new residents. However, she said those units are pinked tagged.

“Also an apartment a building over from me that was vacant and now is no longer vacant as within the past two months,” she said.

Each pink tag, which notifies the lack of a certificate of compliance, lays out conditions of the status. One condition states that a vacant pink tagged property must have a valid certificate of occupation before it can be rented again.

With boarded up windows next to unlocked doors, the resident of 8 months said safety is a big worry.

“I don’t feel safe living hear. I don’t feel safe having my vehicle here. I don’t feel safe for my property at this point,” she said.

According to crime mapping data from the Lansing Police Department — 6 forced entry burglary’s have happened at Autumn Ridge Apartments since the start of 2024.



OPV Partners LLC, owners of Autumn Ridge Apartments, is actively suing the City of Lansing.

In a statement, Autumn Ridge Management said “Our current lawsuit against the City of Lansing addresses the improper and unjustified tagging of the property. The lawsuit speaks for itself, and we look forward to our day in court.”

6 News emailed a list of follow-up questions including questions on when the city removed someone from a red-tagged unit. There has yet to be a reply.

