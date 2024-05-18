City Social aims to change perception on downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds gathered on Washington Avenue for the third annual City Social, an event aimed at revitalizing downtown St. Louis.

Organizers are hoping to create a more positive narrative for downtown by showcasing local culture and fostering community unity.

“I think the City Social is important. I mean, it just really highlights how vibrant St. Louis can be and how we can bring everybody together to have a good time and, you know, to celebrate culture, food and everything we love about the city,” Cornell Thirdkill Jr., chief executive officer at Hush STL, said.

Organizations such as Greater St. Louis Inc. and Hush STL curated an atmosphere of local entertainment, food, art, vendors and community. From cornhole to painting, there were activities for all ages to enjoy. Several believe events like this are changing the outlook in downtown.

“The narrative is really starting to change. People are starting to feel the energy. You know they are seeing more development happening. They are seeing more restaurants open. So, this is just like icing on the cake and just continuing down that path,” Kurt Weigle, senior vice president at Greater St. Louis Inc., said.

“So, I think if we have more things like this where people can get involved and do something positive, they’ll participate,” Raven Whitener, attendee, said.

There was an art wall, comfortable lounge seating, and a main stage. Mayor Jones and other city officials were in attendance. Attendees say they love the diversity and inclusion of the event and look forward to it every year.

“When you drive, strive, and conquer, you bring people together and that’s what you’re having here,” Michael Huber, attendee, said.

Organizers hope to make City Social an annual staple for the City of St. Louis and stated that this is just the start of community initiatives they have in store for the city.

