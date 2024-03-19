City of Sheboygan warns ballot misprint may cause voter confusion in April 2 election

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan County printing errors have caused April 2 election ballots to have a misprint that may cause voter confusion for the multi-jurisdictional municipal judge section.

In addition to in-person voting, the error affects all absentee ballots, including those already sent.

City of Sheboygan voters in districts 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 have sections of their ballots for both an alderman selection and a municipal judge selection. On a correctly printed ballot, it should say “Vote for 1” in each category.

However, the ballots only have the “Vote for 1” instruction printed once, according to a news release from the city explaining the misprint. This could cause voters to believe they should only vote for either an alderperson or a judicial candidate.

While the ballots will not be reprinted for April, a correct ballot can be found on the MyVote Wisconsin website. In the release, the city “highly advised” voters to review the correct version of the ballots to ensure complete understanding of the instructions before voting.

In addition to the lack of separate instructions on that section of the ballot, there is also a typographical error on page two of the ballot, according to the release.

“We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may cause to our voters,” the news release said.

Because the ballots are given to the city by the Sheboygan County Clerks Department, any questions or concerns regarding the misprint should be directed to County Clerk Jon Dolson at 920-459-3003.

“The City of Sheboygan remains committed to upholding the integrity and accuracy of our electoral procedures, and we appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our residents during this time,” the release said.

General election questions can be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at 920-459-3361.

