City of Shamrock's 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Festival starts Thursday

The city of Shamrock invites the surrounding community to attend its 77th annual St. Patrick's Day festival, to be held Thursday through Sunday, March 14-17.

The Official St. Patrick’s Day Celebration for the State of Texas kicks off Thursday with the opening of the carnival in the heart of Shamrock, beginning at 5 p.m. and open until 10 p.m., located behind Bartlett's at 100 E. Railroad Ave. Shamrock is located about 100 miles east of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle, just off Interstate 40.

On Friday, the local community and visitors are invited to enjoy the carnival along with the kick-off banquet and Miss Irish Rose Debut, to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Shamrock High School Gymnasium. At 7 p.m., the city will host its country club dance, featuring live music from two bands including Ian Tonroy & the Convoy and Mind Plays, at the Shamrock Country Club, located at 900 S. Wall St. The doors open at 6 p.m.

"Our theme for this year is 'Blessings and More in 24,' and that's really what this is for our community. Since its establishment in 1938, St. Patrick's Day has been part of the identity of our community and is a chance for us to show people from all over the area what we are about in Shamrock," said Mark Howard, general chairman of the St. Patrick's Association for Shamrock, Texas.

The festivities include a 5K run, the annual parade, The Big Dance, the Donegal Beard Contest, Ranch Rodeo and Goat Roping, a carnival and much more.

Saturday includes a whole day full of events with their Knights of Columbus 5k run for life and 1 mile walk beginning at 8 a.m. Then at 10 a.m., the 77th annual St. Patrick's Day parade will travel down Main Street beginning at the Happy State Bank. Following the parade will be the professional wrestling match, craft show, motorcycle rally and poker run, car show, cornhole tournament, crowning of Miss Irish Rose, ranch rodeo and goat roping, Rusty's Wing Eating Contest, and much more.

"I encourage everyone who has the opportunity to come. You will never forget being here for a St. Patrick's Day weekend. It will become a part of who you are, and you will take a little bit of that Irish pride with you if you come and be with us this St. Patrick's Day," Howard said.

A float full of kids throws candy at the crowd on Main Street in this March 2023 file photo during the 76th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Shamrock, Texas.

Saturday evening at 6, the Metropole Saloon and Restaurant will host the Green Beer Pour at 209 N. Main St. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Shamrock Country Club will be The Big Dance featuring live music from River Driver, Ian Tonroy Band, The Tyler Wilhelm Band, and the Electric Gypsies. Also at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Shamrock High School Auditorium will host the Band Reeves Christian Concert at 100 S. Illinios St.

"We love hosting it each year, and this year is no different. We look forward to seeing people from all across the panhandle and all over the area. Come and experience just a little bit of the blessings that we have all of the time being a part of the community like Shamrock," Howard said.

The festivities begin again Sunday at 9 a.m. with the Gravel Grinder Bike Ride, followed by the opening of the carnival and the Arts & Crafts Show. The annual Lad-n-Lassie Pageant will also be held Sunday at the Shamrock High School Auditorium.

The full list of events, locations and times can be found online at https://www.shamrockstpatricks.com/ .

In addition, tickets for the Saturday concerts can be found on their website or purchased on Eventbrite.

Visitors take a ride on the carousel during the 75th annual St. Patrick's Day Carnival celebration in Shamrock, Texas, as seen in this March 2022 file photo. This year's festivities include a carnival and run Thursday through Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: City of Shamrock to host 77th annual St. Patrick's Day Festival