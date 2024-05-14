City settles police brutality case involving veteran

WARNING: Disturbing images and video. Reader and viewer discretion is advised.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs City Council settled a lawsuit on Tuesday, May 14 involving the brutality case of veteran Dalvin Gadson.

Gadson, a 29-year-old Black veteran was repeatedly punched over 30 times by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers during a routine traffic stop on Oct. 2022, according to the law firm representing Gadson.

Body camera video of CSPD officers Colby J. Hickman, Matthew Anderson, and Christopher K. Hummel shows the three officers kicking and punching Gadson in the head and back. He sustained intense bruising and a closed brain injury, sending him to the hospital.

In August of 2023, CSPD completed its internal personnel investigation and found that the allegations of inappropriate treatment and conduct unbecoming were sustained by Officer Hummel. Allegations of Officer Anderson’s failure to follow CSPD training regarding evaluation of the effectiveness of force, and changing tactics if said use of force is determined ineffective while issuing verbal commands, were also sustained.

The federal lawsuit filed in December 2022 accused the three officers of “deliberately, knowingly, intentionally, and violently” beating Gadson without any verbal warning.

Weeks after filing the lawsuit, Gadson pleaded guilty to unlawful display of license plates and was ordered to pay a fine. The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office dismissed all other charges against him.

City Council settled the brutality lawsuit on Tuesday, May 14 with a seven-to-one vote, awarding Gadson a $2.1 million settlement.

“Let’s be clear. This is an important day for Dalvin Gadson and for all the people of Colorado Springs. But that doesn’t mean the fight is done. We will continue working with the Department of Justice in their investigation and we will not stop until justice is done,” said the statement by Gadson’s attorneys. “This kind of violence is unacceptable whether it happens in Camden County Georgia or Colorado Springs. The American people won’t stand for it.”

The case sparked outrage and gained national attention in 2022. Following his arrest, Gadson’s story earned the attention of the public and earned over $75,000 with his GoFundMe.

This is not the first time CSPD has come under scrutiny, as the city settled a lawsuit involving three CSPD officers that same year. The officers were accused of using excessive force on a teenage girl during a Black Lives Matter protest. The City of Colorado Springs was ordered to pay $175,000 in settlement.

“This settlement should stand as a warning to all those who think their badges entitle them to brutalize the men and women they’ve sworn to protect and serve,” the statement added. “You are not above the law and if your own department refuses to hold you accountable, we will.”

FOX21 News reached out to the City for comment, which said it will reserve further comment on the case until it reaches a final settlement.

