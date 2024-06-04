The city set a $1.5 million budget for a water education campaign. Here's what critics say

A $1.5 million budget for a marketing communications campaign — that would apply, in part, to desalination efforts— has raised criticism among opponents of the proposed plans, with local activists questioning the cost, timing and investment in the projects.

In a recent Texas Campaign for the Environment news conference, some speakers described the campaign plans as “propaganda.”

City Councilwoman Sylvia Campos, in a pre-recorded video statement shown in the virtual news conference Thursday, said she was “totally against” the marketing expenditure.

“Why should the city taxpayers have to use our own money to promote something that is supposedly good for 500,000 customers, right?” she said.

In a message to the Caller-Times on Friday, Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Drew Molly wrote that at least $1.5 million in funding is earmarked “for community education services associated with water supply projects including seawater desalination.”

The goal is to “ensure that customers are aware and knowledgeable of critical projects that impact the community,” he wrote.

A public commenter, one of about 100 speakers, speaks at a TCEQ permitting hearing on Inner Harbor desalination plant plans in April.

Documentation of a request for proposals — a process in which city officials open to companies an opportunity to pursue a contract for the work — shows the scope of work as including “related themes such as water conservation and other environmental sustainability efforts undertaken by the city,” according to the paperwork provided by city officials.

Although other proposals for boosting the region’s water supply have been under review — including groundwater sources — the potential seawater desalination projects have been the primary focus.

Controversy over desalination development has been ongoing.

Proponents have said it is the best option for water supply needs integral to current and future population and commercial growth.

Some opponents, meanwhile, have said other routes — such as a greater focus on conservation, or discouraging new industrial operations — would be more effective and sustainable.

They have also raised concerns about potential environmental impacts, while city officials have said any potential impacts have been studied and would be addressed. Another frequently cited concern has been cost — a desalination plant planned for the city’s Inner Harbor site, located at W. Broadway Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard — has been estimated at about $757.5 million.

A federal complaint alleging a potential Civil Rights violation based on the proposed plant’s location — the Inner Harbor site is near the Hillcrest neighborhood, where the historical majority of residents have been Black or Hispanic — hasn’t yet been resolved.

City officials have denied the allegations made in the U.S. Housing and Urban Development complaint.

Isabel Araiza, a Del Mar College sociology professor and the founder of the grassroots organization For the Greater God, said in a pre-recorded statement Thursday that the $1.5 million planned for a campaign would be better spent elsewhere.

Each dollar going to marketing that would promote desalination would be “a dollar that isn’t going toward the real need of the community,” she said.

“The real need in the community is to repair our ailing infrastructure,” Araiza said.

As shown in the RFP, the scope calls for the selected company “to increase education, engagement, and community-wide support for new water supply development projects”.

The $1.5 million budget represents roughly .5% of the city’s operating budget and is “commensurate with numerous other governmental and quasi-governmental agencies; and private sector businesses that provide valuable education and public safety awareness campaigns,” Molly wrote in his message to the Caller-Times.

“This initiative is about educating our region and community about critical projects that support our quality of life,” he wrote. “Without drought proof water supplies, our community cannot prosper.”

