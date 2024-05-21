City sees glimpse of parking ordinance amendment

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo City Council discussed a proposed amendment to the Code of Ordinance that would conditionally prohibit parking on front yards. Here’s what the amendment looks like, why it came to be and what comes next.

Though a mock-up version of the amendment was introduced at the May 21 City Council meeting, discussions about creating it had been underway for quite some time prior. The City Council met on Jan. 18 to discuss the matter, with multiple members citing their primary reason for wanting the ordinance amended as complaints raised by residents about unsightly vehicles located in their neighbors’ front yards.

The meeting

These aesthetic complaints raised by locals have persisted throughout the months, leading the City Council to consider amending the City’s existing parking ordinances to prohibit parking in the front yard of residential-zoned areas. The amendment’s current state, as described in the May 21 City Council meeting agenda packet, would see all parking on unimproved surfaces prohibited with the following exceptions:

On a driveway with an improved surface and curb cut

On an area screened from public view by a solidly opaque privacy fence or wall at least six feet in height and which otherwise conforms to height limitations prescribed by the City’s zoning ordinance

City staff also recommended implementing the following exceptions:

The parking of RVs, trailers/semi-trailers used for recreational purposes, when excepted from parking prohibitions under section 10.04.065

Parking in the rear yard, so long as the rear boundary of said lot is not adjacent to a street right-of-way and the lot only has access to street(s) having an improved surface of 36 feet or less in width

Vehicles with a valid handicapped license plate or mirror hanger

These latter three exceptions, according to Neighborhood & Family Services Director Bob Salas, would limit the current list of additional exceptions. The current list can be found in Article 8.10 of the Code of Ordinance and consists of seven exceptions to the parking prohibition, including one that protects parking on a yard “so long as said lot has access only to street(s) having an improved surface 36 feet or less in width.”

Neighborhood & Family Services Director Robert Salas told the City Council that San Angelo’s Code of Ordinance has permitted people to park vehicles in front yards, something that other cities in Texas have historically prohibited.

“Waco, Abilene and San Antonio specifically prohibit parking in residential yards, while other cities like El Paso, Denton, Garland, Amarillo and Lubbock don’t address the parking issue specifically, but they do have their own issues they deal with,” Salas said. “Turns out that very few cities, if any, allow parking in the front yard like we do.”

The City Council members questioned Salas about whether the proposed amendment would address residents’ complaints. In response, Salas stated that the amendment is designed to prevent the “unsightly situation” caused by multiple cars being parked on a single front yard.

“If the street is 36 feet wide or less, they can park on the front yard, and that’s what’s causing the problem,” Salas said. “It becomes very chaotic — you’ll have a house with four or five cars on the front yard in all kinds of directions, and it causes an unsightly situation. That’s the concern we have, and these changes would address that.”

The City Council chose not to take action on the amendment just yet, instead opting to send it back for further review and revision to answer questions raised during the meeting. The City Council expects at least two readings to occur regarding the amendment before a decision is made.

