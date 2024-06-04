City seeks public comment on big changes to Norwich waterfront traffic pattern

Jun. 3—NORWICH — The public will get a chance to comment Wednesday on proposed major changes to traffic patterns on streets near Norwich Harbor and the downtown.

These including closing one of the Route 82 bridges to create a pedestrian and bicycle pathway and event space.

Traffic consultants from VHB Engineers presented their concept plans to the City Council in March, and in May walked through the downtown with city officials to discuss their ideas with business owners and residents.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in room 335 at City Hall, the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, which is leading the downtown Norwich traffic mobility study, will hold a public information meeting on the study's proposed options.

James Butler, senior adviser for SCCOG, said the meeting will start with a brief presentation on the plan but mainly will be for public comment. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided.

In March, Joseph Balskus and Daniel Amutz of VHB Engineers proposed dramatic changes to transform the Norwich Harbor area.

One option would convert the westbound three-lane, one-way bridge to West Main Street into the Bridge of Roses, a pedestrian and bicycle way, with rose bushes and outdoor event space. The three-lane eastbound bridge to Washington Square would be converted to two-way traffic.

A second option would switch the plan, converting the westbound bridge into two-way traffic and closing the inbound bridge just past the Marina at American Wharf and Falls Avenue, with the bridge becoming a pedestrian and bicycle way.

A third option would make both bridges two-way, but with improved sidewalks and bicycle lanes. That plan calls for three roundabouts, two on Washington Street at each bridge intersection, and one to join the roads on West Main Street.

With that concept, Butler said, a traffic-calming sidewalk bump-out would be created to improve the safety of the pedestrian crosswalk between the Norwich Transportation Center and the marina.

Butler said all the options include proposed roundabouts at Washington Square and converting three-lane, westbound Water Street to two-way traffic and reducing Chelsea Harbor Drive to a narrower local access road into Howard T. Brown Memorial Park at Norwich Harbor. The narrower road would allow for an expansion of Brown Park, Butler said.

"I want to spend the majority of the time hearing from the public," Butler said of Wednesday's public forum. "The City Council was receptive to all three options."

c.bessette@theday.com