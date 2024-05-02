City seeking input on Delano Park master plan

May 2—The city is hosting multiple community open houses next week to get public input on a new master plan for historic Delano Park.

The drop-in meetings are Wednesday and Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 until 11 a.m. at Fort Decatur Recreation Center, 610 Fourth Ave SE.

The meeting are the public's chance to share ideas and feedback on the future of the historic park.

In December, the city hired Lord Aeck Sargent, of Atlanta, as a consultant on a Delano Park master plan for $153,700. The city received an Alabama Historic Preservation grant of $21,000, so its match is $132,700.

