City Schools hold final meeting of school year

May 30—The Cullman City Board of Education recognized an extensive list of student accomplishments as well as addressed end-of-the-year personnel matters Tuesday, May 21.

Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff began the meeting by initiating more than 30 Cullman High School Students into the prestigious ACT 30+ Club. Kallhoff said the group was a combination of both juniors and seniors who had recently earned a composite score of 30 or higher on their most recent ACT test.

"Amongst this group there is a 36, a 35 and I know of a couple of 34s," Kallhoff said.

Thirty-six is the highest possible score achievable on the ACT. According to The Princeton Review the national average ACT score is 19.5 and a score of 23 or higher will make for a strong applicant to the majority of universities across the country.

Students who joined the ACT 30+ Club include: Jonah Jarrett, Aaron Byrd, Sophie Peetz, Nora Sheffield, Wilson Wood, Britton York, Cole Carden, May Dawsey, Elianna Hollis, Noah Jennings, Addison Jowers, Tyler Hanna, Brady Scott, Elijah Walker, Clay Bonds, Caden Hornsby, Drew Williamson, Peyton Arnold, Nicholas Holland, Logan Hudson, Ashton Lambert, Garrett Mobley, Ethan Quick, Katie Skinner, Annalee Allen, Aubrey Duncan, Ava Fales, Charles Hinkle, Lily Howze, Adrianna Lynn, Connor Murphy, Ava Ray and Anna Shirey.

Also on Tuesday, the board congratulated Cullman Middle School Archers on their recent win in the Alabama State Championship bullseye competition. The group later placed first in the 2024 Centershot Eastern National Bullseye Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.

Archers recognized included: Julyus Lasseter, Kinsley Matson, Audrey Britton, Maci Nelson, Emily Zetina, Anna Presley Krugur, Harper Easterwood, Jillian Key, Kinley Grimes, Addie Howard, Gabby Sartin, Brayden Martin, Collin Kent, Thatcher Lucas, Alex Cornelius, Wyatt Posey, Hayes Nicholas, Lucy Bates, Presley Latham, Elliana Belcher, Scarlett Wheeler, Trent Henderson, Colton Hicks, Bryant Eastman, Lilyann Thomason, Jack Newsom and Avery Laney.

Before adjourning, the board entered into an executive session, under the advisement of its attorney, to discuss "private student information" with one individual who had registered to speak during the public comments portion of the meeting.

"The board's attorney has advised that tonight's registered speaker should speak with the board during executive session. The attorney has outlined in writing that this issue triggers the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act," board president Cheryl Harrison said.

The name of the individual who registered to speak was not disclosed.

In other business the board:

— Approved a contract for special education testing with Lori Andrews.

— Approved a Summer STEM Camp aide cotract with Sarah Harbison, Miracle Corley and Vickie Stewart.

— Approved an Agriscience summer work contract with Lucas McCollum.

— Approved an EDP contract with Lois Bice.

— Approved a summer custodian contract with Ann Davis.

— Approved a teaching PD contract with Blackely Burns and Krista Johnson.

— Approved a Summer camp/substitute contract with: Keri Bates, Meaghan Britton, Patti Britton, Jessica Brooks, Lacy Cameron, Rachel Carden, Sashari Caretti, Stephanie Carver, Mary Beth Cleveland, Kassey Cox, Tayler Davis, Kim Dial, Melony Edwards, Nicole Heptinstall, Hannah Hunt, Alice Murphy, Robyn Nance, Kristie Noblett, Brooke Olvey, Tamika Powell, Crystal Robertson, Leeanna Smith, Nicolle Smith, Courtney Speciale, Julie Spradlin and Kristy White.

— Approved a tech integration contract with Sharon Drake.

— Approved a lawn maintenance contract with Michael Kilpatrick.

— Approve a custodial services contract with Mary Stidham.

— Approved a contract with Brooke Desnoes to provide dance team coaching responsibilities for Cullman City Schools.

— Approved a Summer camp feeding contract with Mallory Armstrong and Tracy Wilson.

— Approved a student assessment facilitator contract with Sharon Windham.

— Approved a truancy officer and LEA contract with Kevin Wilson.

— Approved a psychometry contract with Tammy Sargent.

— Approved a SPED teacher contract with Amy Sessions, Kristen Tanner, Allie Hesterly and Erica Ball.

— Approved a CPI training contract with Kelli Hughes.

— Approved to contract classroom work with Stephanie Bagwll, Ginger Wood, Kayla Rogers, Patricia Johnson, Jade Fitzgerald and Stephanie Childers.

— Approved a drivers' education contract with Daniel Moore.

— Approve a speech and language contract with Tiffany Hagen and McKenzie Kennedy.

— Approved a summer special education aide contract with Mendy Grimmett, Vanessa Bagwell and Corbin Pragel.

— Approved a summer special education teacher contract with Hope Bowen, Leslie Pouliot, Theresa Bryant and Ashley Honeycutt.

— Approved a contract with Timepiece Treasures Photography.

— Approved revision to the Cullman City Schools facility rental agreement.

— Approved a Cullman High School Cheerleading contract with Ashley Wilbanks and Kristy Patterson.

— Approved a partnership agreement with Cullman Regional Medical Center for dietician consultation services for the 20242025 school year.

— Approved a 2.35 percent cost-of-living adjustment for the 2024 salary schedule.

— Approved an EL teacher contract with Susan Nesmith.

— Approved a contract between VYPE Media and Cullman High School Volleyball.

— Salvaged a Lenovo CPU desktop, a Dell CPU desktop, two Dell Latitudes and one Ipad.

— Approved for Cullman Theatre group to attend the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana June 2330.

— Approved for the Cullman High School World Traveler's Club to travel to London, England June 29 July 5.

— Approved the following retirements: West Elementary School art teacher Judith McBrayer; East Elementary School ELA teacher Kayse Fondren; and Cullman Middle School instructional assistant DeAnn Schafer.

— Accepted the following resignations: Cullman High School art teacher Elizabeth Miller; Cullman High School inschool learning teacher John Bullen; Cullman City Primary School kindergarten teacher Hannah Higginbotham; Cullman Middle School special education teacher Patricia Hogland; Cullman High School custodian Mandy Anderson; East Elementary School teacher Heather Doyle;

— Approved the following transfers: Amy Sessions: from West Elementary School special education teacher to systemwide hearing impaired teacher; Kelly Barron: from Cullman City Primary School dyslexia intervention teacher to West Elementary dyslexia intervention teacher; Kyle Bates: from systemwide secondary math coach to Cullman Middle School math teacher; Mendy Grimmett: from Cullman Middle School special education instructional assistant to Cullman Middle School instructional assistant; Theresa O'Boyle: from Cullman City Primary School special education teacher to West Elementary special education teacher.

— Approved the conditional employment of: Zachar Seareis: Cullman High School CTE TEAMS computer science instructor; Heather Parrish: Cullman City Primary School special education instructor; Holly Leeth East/West Elementary music teacher; Corbin Pragel Special education instructional assistant.