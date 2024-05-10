City of San Marcos reports downed trees, downed power lines after storms

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Severe storms wreaked havoc in multiple Central Texas counties on Thursday, with San Marcos and Johnson City taking considerable damage with wind-blown hail.

The National Weather Service reported 5 inch hail from a meteorologist and storm chaser in Johnson City in Blanco County. NWS lists hail of that size as CD or DVD size.

Huge hail in Johnson City (Courtesy KXAN viewer photo)

The majority of the rest of Central Texas remained under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight. Severe storms are capable of producing very large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, the KXAN First Warning Weather Team reported.

In a statement to KXAN Thursday, a spokesperson for the City of San Marcos said it was still working to gather information, as well as assess damages.

Blown-down windmill in Hye, Texas (Courtesy KXAN viewer)

“At this time, we can preliminarily share that our 911 dispatchers are receiving calls related to downed trees at Riverside/Cheatham and Hopkins/Bishop, downed power lines near Highway 80 and River Road, as well as reports of traffic light outages at FM 110/ SH 123 and SH 123 and the I-35 access road. SMTX Utilities has received reports of widespread outages in San Marcos,” the spokesperson said.

Multiple crews have been dispatched to start clearing downed trees, as well as other debris, so they can make repairs, according to the city.

Cleanup in Hays County

KXAN ran into Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra while he was cleaning up debris in front of his home.

“We watched it coming, and we felt it happen. I mean, all the trees started pushing and we saw the hail. We saw it all firsthand.” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra

Becerra said he was in contact with the county’s emergency management services director and the countywide chief of staff throughout the night.

“As I come out to see what damage I have, holy smokes. I lost quite a bunch of limbs,” Becerra said.

The judge said they are already coordinating the clean-up countywide.

“There’ll be some operations between the municipalities and the county, depending on where the damage is,” Becerra said. “If we hit a certain threshold, we’ll be able to get state support to take care of this.”

