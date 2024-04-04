City review board determines crash involving Chief Harold Medina was “non-preventable”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a heated City Council meeting Wednesday evening, Chief Harold Medina became the focus of discussion as councilors delved into the findings of the crash he was recently involved in, the review Police Crash Review Board, saying the crash was non-preventable.

Chief Medina’s crash, which occurred in February on Central Avenue, sparked controversy when he claimed to have heard a gunshot, prompting him to accelerate and subsequently collide with another vehicle, leaving the driver seriously injured. Wednesday evening, the Crash Review Board, tasked with overseeing the investigation, declared the crash as “non-preventable,” asserting that the chief’s actions were reasonable given the circumstances.

However, this determination was met with skepticism from some councilors, who questioned the thoroughness of the investigation and the independence of the board, comprised of department employees subordinate to Chief Medina. Councilor Louie Sanchez voiced concerns over apparent discrepancies in the investigation, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive review.

“Only one person with all these cars around. But they’re in a in a dangerous situation. So consensus, I’m seem to be a lot of things missing from your investigation.”

Council President Dan Lewis echoed these sentiments, expressing doubt over the impartiality of an internal investigation within the department. “The reason why, you know, this council was requesting a different process, you know, so again, not— to be critical of you, I think you guys are doing your job. But I think you would be facing an impossible situation, in that regard.”

Despite calls for external oversight, the city emphasized its commitment to its established self-monitoring process, citing agreements with the Department of Justice. Samantha Sengel, Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Albuquerque, clarified that an independent monitor would be invited to review the findings, alongside the DOJ’s monitoring efforts. “We do intend to have an independent monitor as well as — invite the DOJ to include it in their monitoring. So our intent is for this to have multiple outside use.”

Furthermore, the city announced its invitation to the New Mexico State Police to review the investigation’s findings. Internal Affairs within the city is currently conducting its own investigation to determine if Chief Medina violated any policies.

The Albuquerque Police Department also released test results indicating that Chief Medina was tested for drugs and alcohol following the crash, the chief testing negative for both.

