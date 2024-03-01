City removing bumpouts, islands along 1 block stretch of North Apperson.

Mar. 1—The city of Kokomo is removing islands and curb bumpouts along a one block stretch of Apperson Way after a request from a local church.

The media islands and most of the curb bumpouts on North Apperson Way between East Madison and East Havens streets will be removed this year. The project, which also includes resurfacing the road, installation of new sidewalks, curbs and ADA curb ramps, is set to receive bids at the March 20 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

When all is said and done, that stretch of North Apperson Way will have slightly wider lanes. There will still be on-street parking.

Jon Pyke, director of the city engineering department, said the city will be keeping the curb bumpouts at East Havens Street since the intersection is a four-way stop and thus vehicles will be less likely to hit them as they're slowing down to stop.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the removals are in large part due to a request by Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, and not because of any increase in traffic accidents in the area.

The church's pastor, William Smith, told the Tribune the church requested the removals due to safety concerns of its congregation.

Smith said the trees installed in the median hindered drivers' visibility of the church's congregation who were crossing the street. Those who parked on the street also felt unsafe opening their driver's side door since there was very little space between them and oncoming traffic.

"It (bumpouts and medians) turned the street into a raceway," Smith said.

The curb bumpouts and medians on that stretch of Apperson Way won't be the only ones removed this year.

As previously reported by the Tribune, the bumpouts at the intersection of West Jefferson and North Washington streets will be removed, as well as the nearby on-street parking, and dedicated left turn lanes reinstalled.

