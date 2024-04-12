City remains quiet on former Evansville fire chief Mike Connelly's retirement pay

EVANSVILLE — It's been more than a month since the Courier & Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request with Evansville city government officials, asking how much former fire chief Mike Connelly is being paid in his retirement.

Connelly retired in 2023 amid allegations of harassment from a subordinate in the Evansville Fire Department, a Courier & Press investigation revealed last month. The employee alleged Connelly filmed her without her consent on more than one occasion, and while being aware of the official complaint to Human Resources, former Mayor Lloyd Winnecke offered him the choice to retire or be fired.

Current Mayor Stephanie Terry was made aware of the allegations and issues a couple months into her tenure after taking office Jan. 1.

No criminal or civil charges have been filed against Connelly. Connelly has not commented publicly on his retirement or the allegations.

On March 6, a day after the Courier & Press investigation was published, the Courier & Press sent a records request to the Evansville Controller's Office seeking information on the financial benefits Connelly received, or will receive, as a part of his retirement including pay, pension and severance.

An initial response, stating the request had been received and would be processed "promptly," was sent back from the city the same day.

Since then, there has been no update provided on progress, nor has the records requesr been fulfilled or denied, citing proper Indiana State Code.

On April 4, the Courier & Press sent an email to the controller's office informing them an article would be published on where the records request stands. The response received simply stated the records request was being handled by attorney Dirck Stahl.

Transparency issues have been persistent

In September 2023, Winnecke wouldn't say why Connelly, who had served as fire chief for more than a decade, raced home from a conference in Indianapolis to learn he could be fired or retire. Connelly chose retirement. His position paid a salary of $123,690.46 in 2023.

For six months, neither Winnecke nor his aides told the public that Connelly’s resignation came after what the subordinate described in a memo to the city's human resources department as "sexual harassment incidents."

Winnecke has since talked about his decision to offer retirement to Connelly, when approached for comment after the initial Courier & Press investigation.

Connelly's ultimatum for retirement, Winnecke said, was part of his administration's effort to do "everything we needed to do to protect the employee who expressed the concern – the allegation, rather.”

"The decision we made was based on how we felt the employee who made the allegation wanted it," he said.

Terry has made transparency a key talking point since her campaign for office began.

Her administration did elect to release the human resources document of allegations against Connelly to local television stations, but in doing so also opted not to redact the name of the employee who wrote it.

The Courier & Press also had access to the document, but obtained it through independent sources.

Tuesday, during her State of the City address, Terry again emphasized transparency while discussing an ongoing audit of the city's finances which will be shared with the public when complete.

"Financial transparency is critical," she said.

