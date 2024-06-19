City rebids park bandstand project

Jun. 19—WATERTOWN — The group working on putting a new roof on a historic Thompson Park bandstand should know soon whether the project can be done this fall.

The city is rebidding the project after it came in over budget. Michael A. Lumbis, city planning and community development director, said last week that the project will go out to bid possibly as early as this week with a bid opening in mid-July, "so we'll see what happens."

Organizers have made major changes to the project to keep costs down.

The way that the roof will be connected to the bandstand with columns that are not be as elaborate, he said.

City Engineer Tom Compo expects "big savings" from using lumber rather than concrete beams.

In April, the City Council rejected bids because the price tag was too high. A contractor submitted the lowest bid of $218,000."The architect has done some redesign work and we are going to put that back out to bid and hopefully get some good prices next time around and get that project off the ground," Lumbis said.

Because it's on city property, the City Council needs to approve the new bid.

This winter, the group raised $200,000 for the project.

Brian Ashley, who serves as vice president of the Friends of Thompson Park, and former Watertown Mayor T. Urling Walker came up with the idea for the project before Walker died in 2023 at age 93.

The group had hoped to complete the bandstand before the annual July Fourth concert in Thompson Park.

In 2022, a concert by a local big band, the Arrhythmias, was scheduled at the stone bandstand, but it was canceled because of rain. That pushed the group to get going on the project to cover the bandstand.

The park was designed in the early 20th century by John and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City's Central Park and many other parks in the United States.