City, Ralphy's Pizza settle in sign violation case

Apr. 3—The city of Kokomo and a local business have settled a dispute over an ordinance violation that will see the business pay a fine a fraction of what was originally sought.

Ralphy's Pizza and Golf Simulators will pay a $500 fine for violating the city's sign ordinance as part of an agreement between the two sides. A scheduled bench trial for May has been canceled with the case settled.

Alan Wilson, hired attorney for Ralphy's, said in an emailed statement that his client is glad the matter is resolved, "never intended to violate the sign ordinance" and believed that its signs were in compliance "based on what other businesses were doing."

"(It) fully intends to communicate with City officials on sign placement going forward," Wilson said.

A request for comment made to City Attorney T.J. Rethlake was not returned.

The pizza and golf simulator business was potentially facing upward of a $467,639 fine after the city alleged the business repeatedly violated its sign ordinance by placing three temporary signs along South Washington Street longer than allowed.

City ordinance allows one temporary sign to be up at a time and for a total of 30 days in a calendar year.

In court filings, the city alleged the business repeatedly disregarded notices of violations sent by Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, beginning in February 2023.

The business formally contested the fine during a court hearing in February. After the hearing, Rethlake told the Tribune he was "frustrated" the issue could not be resolved before going to court.

Joseph and Ralph "Rusty" Stewart opened Ralphy's Pizza and Golf Simulators in early 2023. In addition to pizza, the business offers Trackman indoor golf simulators.

