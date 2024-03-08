City to purchase property next to two parks

Mar. 8—City of Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs has been approved to begin negotiations to purchase property that would expand two of the city's most popular outdoor spaces.

Jacobs was absent from Monday night's city council meeting — reportedly away on a business trip according to council president Jenny Folsom — nevertheless, the council gave the go-ahead for the mayor to begin negotiating purchase agreements for two residential properties on the West side of Cullman.

The first property, across from Heritage Park on West Main Avenue, lies adjacent to the small gravel parking lot primarily used to access the park's soccer fields. The second, is just North of Art Park at the corner of Austin Avenue and 1st Street SW.

Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Director Nathan Anderson said on Wednesday, that there were a few preliminary ideas for how the properties could be used, but none that were being seriously considered at this time.

In other business the council:

* Approved a special event request from Friends of the Libraries of Cullman County president Julie Freeman for the group to host a Story Book 5k and one-mile fun run on April 27.

* Approved a special event request from Rita Dean of the Warehouse District for the annual street sale on April 12 and 13.

* Rescheduled its meeting planned for March 15 to March 18.

* Approved a maintenance agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for sidewalks along U.S. Highway 31 from Maple Drive NW to Lakeside Drive NW, the future site of Redstone Federal Credit Union.

* Approved a property tax abatement for a medical research and development startup referred to as "Project Flex."

* Awarded the bid for hourly excavation and utility work to Manning Construction, LLC.

* Applied for a grant to cover 95% of funding for new fire safety equipment. If approved the grant would require a local 5% in matched funds not to exceed $50,000.

* Reappointed Municipal Judge Jason Knight to another term in the position.

* Reappointed Municipal Prosecutor Matt Carter to another term in the position. Councilmember Clint Hollingsworth abstained from the vote to reappoint Carter.