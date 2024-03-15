How the city of Pueblo plows streets during snowy weather

Leandro Benavidez saw a lot of snowy roads when working as a delivery driver around Colorado and other Rocky Mountain states for over 30 years. But Pueblo’s position in a “Banana Belt” means the Steel City tends to get less snow than others along the Front Range.

“I grew up here, so this is all I'm used to. I've seen worse — I've seen a lot worse,” Benavidez said.

He started working with the city about four years ago and is one of the people tasked with plowing city streets when snow starts to fall.

The Chieftain recently tagged along with Benavidez during a snowstorm and spoke with the city’s public works director to learn about how the city’s snowplowing works. Here’s what we found out.

Leandro Benavidez is one of the drivers plowing Pueblo's streets during a snowstorm on March 14, 2024.

How Pueblo prepares to plow

Preparing for snowstorms is a year-round activity, said Andrew Hayes, the city’s director of public works. Pueblo needs to make sure equipment is in good shape and they have enough supplies stockpiled for de-icing.

The city has about six to eight trucks ready to go for snowstorms, and those trucks are multi-functional, as they are also used for other projects during the warmer months. The front plow and sanding device on the back of the truck are removable.

Snowplow drivers in the city are full-time employees who also do other road work throughout the year, such as street sweeping and maintenance, Hayes said.

Snowplows are loaded with gravel in the back, which adds traction to slushy and icy roads.

What snowplow drivers do when snow hits Pueblo

The Colorado Department of Transportation is responsible for plowing some of the city’s busiest roads that are also state highways, such as Pueblo Boulevard and Thatcher Avenue/Lincoln Street/Fourth Street.

Just as the city is responsible for maintaining the condition of most of the local roads, they also need to plow them during the winter.

Snowplow drivers prioritize the busiest streets in town and the emergency routes. Roads near the city’s two hospitals should remain as clear as possible so emergency vehicles can drive safely, Hayes said. They also work to plow the areas surrounding the 30 schools in town before the last bells of the day.

A snowplow drives along East 5th Street near Risley International Academy of Innovation on March 14, 2024. Snowplow drivers need to go relatively slowly to avoid spraying the scraped-up snow everywhere.

Neighborhood streets tend to be the last priority for snow removal. By the time all of the most-traversed roads in the city are cleared, most of the snow is melted, Hayes said.

But during thick, prolonged snowfall, sometimes all the plowers can do is maintain the busiest streets.

“When it's snowing really heavy, all you can do is keep up with just the main roads,” Benavidez said.

The snowplowers usually don’t drive more than 15-20 miles per hour when plowing, he said.

“You go more than that and you're gonna just make a big mess,” Benavidez said, since the scraped snow will go all over nearby parked cars and up onto the windshield.

Despite the freezing temperatures outside, the truck’s cabins tend to stay warm and toasty. Benavidez said that some drivers have the window open while they drive — they have to keep the heater on so the windshield stays clear.

Leandro Benavidez pulls a lever to adjust the position of the snowplow on March 14, 2024.

The trucks are equipped with levers to adjust the position of the plow. Benavidez said that he keeps an ear out for when to pick the plow back up on a drier street. He said the plow starts making a “funny noise” and he shifts the lever to avoid damaging the equipment.

How Pueblo’s topography is a factor

Pueblo tends to get less snowfall than other cities along the Front Range, partially because of the Steel City’s lower elevation and position near the mountains in the “Banana Belt” of the Arkansas River Valley.

Also, snow doesn’t tend to stick around for more than a few days at most. That means the city can get different material on the snowplows.

The city’s trucks are equipped with rubber scrapers, unlike the metal tips on most of the state’s snowplows. The blades last longer, especially on the sometimes-uneven city streets, but they’re not as effective at scraping frozen ice off the street surface.

A snowplow in Pueblo during a snowstorm on March 14, 2024. Snowplows operated by the city of Pueblo are equipped with a rubber scraper, which is more durable but isn't as effective scraping ice.

What happens during different weather conditions

The city usually has a few days’ notice before snowstorms from checking local forecasts, Hayes said.

The weather conditions leading up to snowfall can seriously affect how snow sticks to the road and change how crews respond.

If temperatures have been warm and sunny, then snow is more likely to melt when it hits the pavement, Hayes said. But freezing weather for days leading up to a snowstorm means that more of the flakes will stick to the road.

Even before snow starts falling, crews can start pre-treating some roads, especially bridges, with a magnesium chloride solution to lower the melting point of the expected snow. That isn’t worth deploying if rain precedes snow, Hayes said, since the rain will wash all the pre-treatment away.

