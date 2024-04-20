City projects progress; Dates set for city budget review

Apr. 20—Paying the bills for the $2 million Lowry detention pond project and opening the door for a high-speed internet service provider to string wire in the Claremore Electric service area topped the Public Works Authority agenda Monday, April 15.

The regular City Council meeting followed.

City Manager John Feary told the council the public hearing on the city budget will be on the May 6 agenda, with a vote for approval scheduled for the May 20 meeting.

"The city's budget will be put up for the first meeting in May. The vote to approve or disapprove of the budget will take place at the meeting two weeks later," he said. "This will give all of you and the public time to hear, read and discuss the budget plan, and then we will make the completed budget by the June annual date."

The City Council convenes for three government business meetings every first and third Monday of the month at 6 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers at 104 S. Muskogee. Business is conducted for the Claremore Cultural Authority, the Public Works Authority and the regular City Council. Agendas are posted at City Hall and online at www.claremore.com. All meetings are open to the public.

In the PWA meeting, moving the Lowry detention project forward were another six vendor invoices totaling $159,080.97. The city's 2020 revenue note proceeds were approved to pay $117,855 to McGuire Brothers Construction, $11,705 to Ozark Laser, and $29,520.97 in payment for four Warren Cat invoices.

Feary reported dirt removed to build the Lowry Detention pond is being moved to the Sequoyah area site, where the city has plans to build a new law enforcement training center, including a firing range. Feary said approximately 9,000 truckloads of dirt have been hauled in so far from the Lowry Road project.

"We have also cleaned two of the three ponds at the Blue Starr water treatment plant; that was a dirty, filthy, time-consuming job, and we have one pond to go to complete the project," Feary said.

Council members also approved a pole attachment agreement, which will allow Bolt Fiber, a rural high-speed internet service provider, to attach wires to city-owned power poles. Bolt, which is expanding internet infrastructure into Rogers County, serves both residential and businesses internet needs throughout northeastern Oklahoma.

According to the agreement with the PWA, Bolt will pay a security deposit of $20 per pole not to exceed $30,000 for 100 or more poles.

There was no update on bids for the East 480 Road Conductor Upgrade project. The single bid at $241,000, received at the April 1 meeting, was rejected. It was agreed new quotes would be sought, and if they were below $100,000, the city would not have to bid again.

The council approved actual salary claims of $619,133.51 and the upcoming payroll of $675,000, to include payables.

A request to replace three fire doors leading to the indoor arena from the main Expo Hall at the Claremore Expo Center was discussed. The Visit Claremore Director and Expo manager requested council approval to use Tulsa Overhead Doors as the "sole source provider."

Tanya Andrews noted the Exhibit Center was opened 25 years ago.

"The Fire Marshals have failed our doors two years in a row," she said. "We feel it is the best time to replace these doors and include ways to move the doors if in an emergency. Tulsa Overhead Doors qualifies under a sole source provider, and we are wanting to continue to use them again to get these doors brought up to date."

Feary provided a brief update about the city's ongoing electric substation work.

"All four of our substations are all working again. The key to getting all of these working problems was to get it taken care of before it got too hot. I'm excited to say that all of our substations are complete and the weather really cooperated with us," he said.