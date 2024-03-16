City police investigating shooting of 25-year-old man

New Haven police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 25-year-old Hamden man dead, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 4:19 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to the area of Fairmont Avenue, between East Ferry Street and Lancraft Street, after a caller reported hearing several gunshots, police said in a press release.

Officers located a crime scene in the area but were informed that someone already drove the gunshot victim to the hospital, police said.

The unidentified gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and his identity is being withheld at this time, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).