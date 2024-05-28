City plan to add more paid parking at Lido Beach a big mistake

Free parking spaces fill up along Benjamin Franklin Drive, next to Lido Beach in Sarasota. Soon, the city will charge to park in dozens of those spots.

Paid parking will cause havoc on Lido

If Memorial Day weekend was a sign of things to come, instituting an additional 80 paid parking spaces along Benjamin Franklin Drive on Lido Key is going to be a disaster.

There were clear signs along South Boulevard of the Presidents that there is “No Parking” on the median. However, more than 100 cars packed the unauthorized areas.

Side streets were also packed like sardines on both sides, making passage nearly impossible. All of this with the 80 designated spots on Ben Franklin still free.

It doesn’t take a genius to predict what will happen when those spaces become paid and the amount of illegal parking on streets and medians becomes an untenable situation. The city commissioners need to reexamine their obvious error in approving this paid parking plan.

Obviously, the city missed the mark by not heavily promoting the Bay Runner, Breeze OnDemand and other micro-mobile transit options during a holiday weekend.

Christopher Stolz, Lido Key

Ex-president disrespects armed forces

Rebekah Sanderlin is an American hero, and the longtime Army spouse deserves thanks for her recent column titled “Trump’s callous insult of military not forgotten this Memorial Day.”

America has major and concerning issues today. We will be going to the polls to vote for the next president of the United States on Nov. 5, 2024.

May 26, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Former President Donald Trump salutes during the national anthem with Richard Childress and the team of NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Thankfully, the readiness of the U.S. armed forces has never been at issue. They are the finest fighting men and women the world has ever known. Some were drafted, some volunteered, some were killed. Some are buried in cemeteries across our nation and some are buried overseas.

None of them were “suckers” or “losers,” as then-President Donald Trump called them. Yet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio support Trump.

America should be humbly thankful for every shot fired defending our nation. America should also be honored to defend those who defended us.

America’s finest also defended Trump and yet he called them losers.

I call them heroes – each and every one.

Doug McClaugherty, Sarasota

Kudos to Biden for nursing home mandate

I must comment on Jodi Jackson's guest column May 26 on recent changes in nursing home staffing (“Fla. already seeing health care worker shortages”).

Yes, there is a staff shortage and I applaud the Biden administration’s policy to improve the life of nursing home residents.

Do your research on pay for the direct care staff (CNAs), which is often quite low. Then check the compensation of the corporate staff from the administrators to the top, including incentives for large profit margins.

Yes, this pay structure is true of most corporations, but this industry is caring for the most vulnerable.

If homes cannot attract staff, then they will have to leave beds empty. If the CEOs are making six figures, they may have to go without their bonus.

Pay the folks who bathe, dress, feed and toilet the residents a few dollars more! I am referring to the CNAs, LPNs and RNs, an overworked and underpaid segment of the industry.

Staffing levels would have never changed without the Biden administration policy intervention.

I worked in these settings for more than 20 years. Seldom did I see the administration at a facility keep an extra staff member on for a shift unless it was mandated.

Robert Richard, Sarasota

Republicans follow Trump like lemmings

An excellent letter was printed May 23 regarding Republicans continuing to deny human-caused climate change (“Put heads in sand or work on saving planet”). However, the author stated that only ignorance could lead to such thinking.

I beg to differ. A large subset of this group is not ignorant but, even worse, thinks denial will serve them well politically. They are craven opportunists who are pathologically selfish.

They are also wedded to the positions of their party’s leader. They will cultishly even dress like him and show a similar disrespect for law and order, women’s rights and the results of an election.

Too many political leaders are ignoring climate change and the rising temperatures that are caused by it.

If the leader appears to be a serial criminal, they will blame it all on politics. If he wants to abandon democracy and pardon rioters who beat up cops and defaced the Capitol, that’s fine.

Adulterous affairs? Buying the silence of porn stars? Stealing classified documents? Lying like most people breathe? No problem if “our guy” did it.

Which camp do you want to be in? What is the legacy you want to leave behind? Do you want to leave the environment in a livable condition for your heirs? Keep all this in mind when you vote in a few months.

Peter Burkard, Sarasota

