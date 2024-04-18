City of Perry receives 2024 Keep Iowa Beautiful award

The Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors has announced the 2024 annual award winners.

"The Keep Iowa Beautiful award program recognizes exceptional people and organizations that have gone above and beyond to create positive change in Iowa communities," said Andy Frantz, Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. "Creating a stronger sense of pride in communities helps to improve the cultural and economic vitality where we live, work and raise a family."

Locally, Perry was one of two cities to receive the Keep Iowa Beautiful Robert D. Ray Award of Excellence. The city of Perry received the award for fostering community engagement and historic preservation efforts through the work of local leaders and volunteers.

The 2024 Keep Iowa Beautiful award winners attended an awards ceremony with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Capitol on Monday, April 15.

