City of Pensacola provides grant to support small businesses

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Pensacola’s Downtown Improvement Board is working to bring more visibility to small businesses.

More than 700 students absent from Fairhope East Elementary after norovirus sparks concern, precaution

According to a news release, the board approved a $5,000 grant to support small businesses. The request was brought to the board by two downtown Pensacola merchants, Samantha Breedlove of Rusted Arrow Mercantile and Katie Bosso of Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique at the Feb. 27 meeting.

Officials say the grant will help to support a series of special events aimed at bringing visitors downtown.

The money from the grant will be used to help supplement the overall budget of the Shops of Palafox to increase the economic impact of its downtown events, according to the release.

Photo courtesy: The City of Pensacola

The special events serve as a way of marketing downtown Pensacola’s small businesses.

With more people comes more visibility, and officials say it’s not just visibility for small businesses.

Walker Wilson, the executive director at DIB, addressed the benefit for restaurants, coffee shops, and bars downtown.

Seven Hills volunteer Fire Chief terminated; 10 firefighters leave department

“Small businesses are the bedrock of our community and provide countless jobs to the citizens of Pensacola & Escambia County,” said Wilson. “And we are proud to support them.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.