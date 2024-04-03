City of Pensacola prepared to notify, support people if data breach is discovered

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced Tuesday that it will begin notifying and supporting employees and residents if a “network security incident” is discovered to have affected individual data.

This update comes more than two weeks after the city began dealing with a so-called “network security incident” that affected city phone lines and online bill-pay services.

The city said the criminal investigation is still ongoing, and restorative efforts are still underway.

“While there has not been confirmation that specific data has been compromised, the city can determine that a breach is possible,” a news release from the city said.

To support city employees and residents, the city says it’s prepared to extend free credit monitoring services, a toll-free helpline and USPS mail notifications.

“The city will provide more information and updates on the Network Security Incident as soon as it is available,” a release said.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

