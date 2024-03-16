City of Pensacola investigating ‘computer network security incident’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A potential “computer network security incident” is under investigation, according to the City of Pensacola.

“Currently, city phones are out but police and fire non-emergency numbers are working, as is 911,” a City of Pensacola news release said.

“Additionally, there are no flight delays at Pensacola International Airport due to this potential incident.”

Few details are available, but the news release said one more thing about this active investigation:

“We will not be commenting further on this as we are still investigating.”

The Pensacola Police Department issued a statement that said:

If you have an emergency, call 911

For a non-emergency, call: Pensacola Police at 850-293-4717 or 850-977-1534

For call the Fire Department at 850-512-0612

