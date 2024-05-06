City of Pensacola asks for feedback on strategic plan

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola partnered with Gehl, an urban design and strategy firm, to help craft Pensacola’s Strategic Plan process, and now they are asking for resident feedback.

According to a press release, the Strategic Plan process, “Strive to Thrive 2035,” includes “robust citywide engagement, focus groups, and research into the city’s strengths, opportunities, and how Pensacola can anticipate and take advantage of global trends.”

“Once finished, the plan will cast a vision for the next decade of investments and set key goals and priorities.”

Now, Gehl is asking Pensacola residents to “make their voices heard” through the Strive to Thrive Pensacola 2035 Visioning Survey.

The survey, according to the release, allows residents to provide input that could help shape the vision for Pensacola.

Officials say it will be live through July 31.

