City of Peculiar proposing new police & municipal court for April 2nd vote

PECULIAR, Mo. — On April 2, residents of Peculiar, Missouri, will decide whether or not to approve Question #1, a $4,000,000 General Obligation Bond issue that would fund a new police department and municipal court facility.

City leaders discussed Question #1 during a virtual town hall on Sunday.

The police department and municipal court facility are located in a strip mall, which city leaders said is not designed for a Police Department and could be prohibiting commercial business opportunities that could benefit the City and its residents.

City leaders said Peculiar is growing, and the Police Department needs to keep up with the expected growth.

During the virtual town hall, Police Chief Don Shepard said the new facility would allow the PD to continue providing the high-quality law enforcement services it currently does while keeping up with the city’s expected growth.

The proposed new police and court facility would include two holding cells with safe access for officers, a squad room, a professional evidence room and animal-holding kennels.

The selected site is about one mile away from the current building.

The city of Peculiar already owns the land at the selected site, and the proposed new location already has key infrastructure. City leaders believe it is the most cost-effective relocation option.

During the virtual town hall, Chief Shepard explained that the Police Department has a garage where the proposed new facility would be built. The plan is to add an additional 5,000 square feet, bringing the total space to 10,000 square feet.

City leaders also discussed how the proposed facility could help recruit and retain officers.

If the general obligation bond is approved, the city estimates the cost to retrench its debt would be about 9 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The city estimates that the average home’s property taxes will increase by about $4.75 a month or $57 a year.

Some of the most expensive homes in Peculiar would see an estimated increase in property taxes of $8.80 a month or $105 a year.

For more information on the General Obligation Bond, visit the City of Peculiar’s website.

