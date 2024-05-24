City paving list released without promises

May 23—The list of city streets targeted for repaving this summer was released Wednesday by Clayton Dimmick, director of highways, parks and water distribution.

Dimmick said he's not promising they'll all get done, however.

"We're going to do our best," Dimmick said.

The stumbling block to knocking off this year's list isn't funding. State "CHIPS" money will cover the jobs, Dimmick said; the problem is insufficient manpower in highways and parks.

Dimmick has asked the state to allow the City of Lockport to roll over its 2024 CHIPS funding to 2025, explaining in a letter "that we're shorthanded," he said.

Earlier this month city officials acknowledged understaffing in highways and parks due to existing wages in the AFSCME local's contract. The department has lost workers to neighboring municipalities that pay more, and recruitment replacements has been difficult, the officials said.

According to Alderman at Large Kevin Kirchberger, chair of the Common Council's highways and parks committee, undertaking milling-and-paving requires about 16 experienced workers, and department-wide that's about the number of experienced employees on the payroll now. Highways & Parks is also tasked with parks maintenance, tree trimming, yard waste collection, and some sewer-related jobs.

"The money is budgeted (for paving), there just isn't enough manpower to do it," Kirchberger said.

Mill-and-pave work will begin at the end of June, Dimmick said. The list includes:

ROUND ONE

— North Transit Street from West Main Street to Outwater Drive

— Hill Street from North Transit to Allen streets

— South Niagara Street to Michigan Street

— Vine Street from Irving to North Adam streets

— Levan Avenue from Alexander Street to Harrison Avenue

— Veterans Way from Levan Avenue to East Avenue

ROUND TWO

— O'Brien Drive from Willow Street to McIntosh Drive

— Continental drive from Independence Drive to Davison Road

— Independence Drive from Davison Road to Continental Drive

— High Street from South Transit to Cottage streets

— Harvey Avenue from High to Price streets

— Jefferson Drive from Gaffney Road to the cul-de-sac

— Millar Place from Waterman to Locust streets

— Pine Street from South to Willow streets

— Spalding Street from Locust to Washburn streets

— Evans Street from Washburn to Erie streets

ALSO

— Outwater Drive from North Transit to Trowbridge streets, and State Road from West High to Summit streets, will be recovered using the chip seal and hot in-place mill recycling method.